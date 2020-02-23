

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release Q4 numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to add 0.8 percent on quarter after collecting 1.6 percent in the three months prior.



New Zealand also will see January figures for credit card spending; in December, card spending was down 0.9 percent on month and up 3.4 percent on year.



Singapore will provide January data for consumer prices; in December, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday in observance of the emperor's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.



