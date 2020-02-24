Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJV6 ISIN: IT0005239360 Ticker-Symbol: CRIN 
Tradegate
24.02.20
09:20 Uhr
12,656 Euro
-0,432
-3,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
General Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNICREDIT SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNICREDIT SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,638
12,650
09:22
12,640
12,644
09:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNICREDIT
UNICREDIT SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNICREDIT SPA12,656-3,30 %