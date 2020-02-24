

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales rose in January after falling in the preceding month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in January, after a 0.4 percent fall in December. In November, sales increased 0.2 percent.



Sales of other consumables gained 1.2 percent monthly in January.



Meanwhile, sales of clothing and other goods, and food and other groceries decreased by 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, retail sales grew 2.7 percent in January, after a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX