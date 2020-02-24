Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850403 ISIN: GB0031348658 Ticker-Symbol: BCY 
Xetra
24.02.20
09:09 Uhr
2,071 Euro
-0,075
-3,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,023
2,031
09:46
2,023
2,032
09:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARCLAYS
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARCLAYS PLC2,071-3,47 %