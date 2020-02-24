

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) has decided to close 4 branches in Italy due to coronavirus outbreak.



The Italian bank said it temporarily closed branches in Codogno, Casalpusterlengo, Castiglione D'adda, And Vo Euganeo.



But, the Wall Street Journal reported that Intesa Sanpaolo has temporarily closed branches across 11 towns in northern Italy. It closed branches in Codogno, Castiglione d'Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano in Lombardy as well as Vo Euganea in the Veneto region.



Italy has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with 152. Three people have died, several reports said.



According to the reports, Italy has imposed strict quarantine restrictions in two northern 'hotspot' regions close to Milan and Venice. About 50,000 people cannot enter or leave several towns in Veneto and Lombardy for the next two weeks without special permission.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

