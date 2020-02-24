

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business confidence improved in February, reports said citing survey data from the ifo institute on Monday.



The business climate index rose to 96.1 in February from 96.0 in the previous month. The score was above the forecast of 95.3.



The assessment of current situation weakened from last month, while expectations improved in February.



The current conditions index came in at 98.9 in February versus consensus of 98.6. At the same time, the expectations index rose to 93.4 compared to economists' forecast of 92.1.



