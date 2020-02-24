Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903840 ISIN: IE0002424939 Ticker-Symbol: DCC 
Frankfurt
24.02.20
12:07 Uhr
69,90 Euro
-3,36
-4,59 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DCC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DCC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,86
72,94
12:44
71,66
72,66
12:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DCC
DCC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DCC PLC69,90-4,59 %