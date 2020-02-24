

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence weakened for the second straight month in February, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 97.6 in February from 98.1 in January.



The business confidence index decreased to 96.3 in February from 96.7 in the previous month.



The industrial sentiment index rose to 92.8 in February from 91.1 in the preceding month.



The measure of confidence in construction declined to 119.0 in February from 123.9 in the prior month, while that in trade rose to 102.1 from 98.3.



The consumer confidence fell to 104.1 in February from 104.8 a month ago.



