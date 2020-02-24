

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose in January after slowing in the preceding month, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 76.0 percent in February from 75.5 percent in January.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 76.6 percent in January from 75.8 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index increased to 106.9 in February from 104.1 in January.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index rose to 106.7 in February from 106.4 in the previous month.



