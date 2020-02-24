

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output price inflation eased for the third month in a row in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



Output prices rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.6 percent increase in December.



Energy industry prices grew 11.4 percent annually in January, while those in the production of capital goods fell 1.1 percent.



Producer prices for electricity and water supply rose by 15.2 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.



Manufacturing prices decreased 0.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, output prices remained unchanged in January, after a 0.2 percent in the preceding month.



