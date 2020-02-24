Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854566 ISIN: US15189T1079 Ticker-Symbol: HOU 
Frankfurt
24.02.20
08:11 Uhr
23,000 Euro
-0,400
-1,71 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,000
23,400
14:03
23,200
23,400
13:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERPOINT ENERGY
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC23,000-1,71 %