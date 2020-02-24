

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Canada said it is holding the third edition of its National Hiring Day on March 14 in all its Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores in Canada. The company will recruit over 4,700 full-time and part-time seasonal positions and 700 regular positions in its network of corporate stores this spring.



The company noted that an experience in the home improvement sector is not required for submitting an application. Also, the hiring date for most seasonal jobs is flexible, the company said.



