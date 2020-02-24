

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bernie Sanders increased chances of winning a Democratic ticket to fight Donald Trump in the presidential election by cementing a decisive lead over his opponents in the Nevada caucus Sunday.



With nearly 90 percent of precincts reporting, the veteran senator for Vermont clinched a landslide victory with 35,512 popular votes, which is 47.1 percent of the polling, reports said.



Joe Biden finished a distant second unable to win even half of votes that the front-runner managed. The former Vice President won 17,169 votes, or 21 percent of total polled.



Pete Buttigieg, who gave a tough fight to Sanders in New Hampshire, came third winning 14,948 votes, or 13.7 percent. The former Mayor alleged inconsistencies in the results.



All the other candidates were confined to single digits.



Sanders received massive backing from Hispanics, who make up a third of Nevada's more than three million strong population. Back to back victories in New Hampshire and Nevada primaries give big boost to Sanders for Super Tuesday.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Sanders is the deserving Democratic candidate to take on him in November's presidential election.



Speaking to the media at South Lawn before his departure to India, he congratulated Sanders for 'a great win.' According to him, 'the Democrats are treating Bernie Sanders very unfairly.'



Asked if he believes that Russia is trying to interfere in the U.S. election to help Sanders, Trump said, 'It sounds to me like a leak - a leak from Adam Schiff, because they don't want Bernie Sanders to represent them.'



'It sounds like it's '16 all over again for Bernie Sanders,' he told reporters, referring to the left-wing Senator's defeat to Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primaries in the last presidential election.



To a question whether Bernie will be the nominee, Trump replied: 'I think so. I think Bernie is looking more and more like he'll be the nominee unless they cheat him out of it. A lot of people thought he was going to be the nominee last time, and that didn't work out. I think they're watching it very closely.'



