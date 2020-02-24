

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Germany's STADA Group (STDAY.PK) agreed to buy 15 consumer healthcare products across more than 40 countries and multiple therapeutic areas from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, GSK.L). The portfolio includes cold & flu, pain and skincare brands.



The company did not disclose financial details of the asset-purchase agreement for full rights, including marketing authorizations. The transaction is expected to close in the second-quarter of 2020.



The proposed deal comes after STADA's acquisition from GSK last year of five OTC skincare brands - Ceridal, Eurax, Oilatum, Polytar and Savlon - as well as Tixylix pediatric cough remedies in Europe and selected markets in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions.



