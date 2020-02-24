

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON), a provider of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced management changes on Monday as part of accelerating alignment around its Aon United growth strategy.



The company named Eric Andersen as President of Aon, reporting to CEO Greg Case, as Aon continues to accelerate execution on its Aon United Blueprint.



Andersen will lead an internal and external search to appoint regional CEOs who will be accountable in each of its four regions - North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.



Andersen, 55, has served in several important leadership positions throughout his 22-year career at Aon, including as CEO of Aon Benfield and prior to that as CEO of Aon Risk Solutions Americas.



Most recently, Andersen served as Co-President of Aon with direct responsibility for the EMEA and Latin American regions, as well as the global Reinsurance and Retirement solution lines.



Aon noted that Michael O'Connor, co-president of the company, has decided to pursue new opportunities after a 12-year career with the company. Andersen and O'Connor previously served as Aon Co-Presidents since May 2018.



In addition, Aon said that John Bruno, 54, will take on the additional role of Chief Operating Officer of Aon, reporting to Case.



In this capacity, Bruno will continue to lead development of the firm's Aon Business Services platform. He will also continue as CEO of Data & Analytic Services and add the firm's technology-enabled Affinity offerings to that portfolio.



Further, Aon said that Liam Caffrey, CEO of Affinity, will depart to pursue new opportunities after a distinguished career at the company.



All the leadership changes are effective March 1.



Aon noted that previous structural changes, including the adoption of a single P&L structure, the move to a single Aon brand and the creation of a single operating committee laid the groundwork for today's important step and remain critical going forward.



