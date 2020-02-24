

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) said, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, it does not expect to meet the company's first quarter sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance. The company noted that it is currently unable to quantify the full impact of COVID-19.



Amphenol CEO, Adam Norwitt, said: 'We are experiencing a slower return to normal business conditions than we originally anticipated, resulting from the limited availability of our workforce and supplier constraints, together with reduced demand from customers within China. Outside of China, customer demand remains in line with our expectations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMPHENOL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de