

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) Monday said it has nominated Steve Mollenkopf and Akhil Johri to be elected as directors at its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.



The board also announced independent directors Edward Liddy and Mike Zafirovski will not stand for re-election and will retire from board.



Mollenkopf has served as CEO of Qualcomm since 2014. Johri served as CFO of United Technologies from 2015 to 2019.



'Our announcement today reflects our rigorous succession planning, which ensures we maintain the right balance of skills and experience to effectively govern the company,' said Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner. 'We are pleased to welcome Steve and Akhil to the Boeing Board.'



