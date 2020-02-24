

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC):



-Earnings: $2 million in Q4 vs. -$5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.02 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.99 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.98 per share -Revenue: $4.81 billion in Q4 vs. $4.62 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.6 - $4.8 Bln



