Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881720 ISIN: US0298991011 Ticker-Symbol: FDK 
Tradegate
24.02.20
20:34 Uhr
83,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,60 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,00
82,50
24.02.
82,00
82,50
24.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN STATES WATER
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY83,00-0,60 %