

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $16.70 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $13.79 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $113.0 million from $111.01 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



