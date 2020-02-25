

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc. plans to buy up to 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes. The deal includes 11 787-10s, one 787-9 and options for five 787-9s valued at more than $5 billion at list prices, Boeing said.



The Japanese airline group also plans to acquire three new 787-9 airplanes from Atlantis Aviation Corporation.



ANA plans to use the Dreamliner to replace certain domestic 777 models.



The airline's new 787 jets will be powered by GE's GEnx-1B engines. The new engines will contribute to the 25 percent improved fuel efficiency per seat of the 787-10, Boeing said.



