Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852069 ISIN: GB0007099541 Ticker-Symbol: PRU 
Tradegate
25.02.20
09:21 Uhr
17,685 Euro
+0,560
+3,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
PRUDENTIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRUDENTIAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,430
17,715
09:35
17,435
17,730
09:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PRUDENTIAL
PRUDENTIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRUDENTIAL PLC17,685+3,27 %