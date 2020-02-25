

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc. (HMSO.L), a British property development and investment company, posted a wider loss for the full year 2019, reflecting higher revaluation losses on properties and other net losses. Revenues were also lower during the year.



The Group's loss, on IFRS basis, widened to 781.2 million pounds from loss of 268.5 million pounds, and loss per share widened to 102.1 pence from 34.1 pence last year. The group also posted a loss from discontinued operations of about 205 million pounds.



On an adjusted basis, profit slid by 10.9 percent to 214.0 million pounds and earnings per share declined 8.5 percent to 28.0 pence.



Net rental income during the year totaled 308.5 million pounds, lower than 347.5 million pounds last year. On a like-for-like basis, net rental income in U.K. was down by 6.7 percent.



