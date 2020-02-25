

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish utility Iberdrola S.A. (IBDSF.PK) said Tuesday that it will start a new share buyback program, which will repurchase about 1.57 billion euros of its shares. The buyback programme will start today and end not later than 12 June 2020.



The company said it will buy a maximum of 111.87 million of its own shares in the market, representing 1.733% of the company's current share capital.



The Iberdrola Board of Directors has agreed to call the 2020 Annual General Meeting for 2 April on first call. In its meeting today, it also approved the agenda, which contains 24 proposed resolutions including some changes to the composition of the Board.



The board approved the proposed appointment of Nicola Brewer and Regina Nunes as independent directors.



