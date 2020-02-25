

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence remained stable in February, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.



The manufacturing confidence index remained unchanged at 102 in February. Economists had forecast a score of 99.



The survey showed that the balance of opinion on past production rose to minus 2 in February from minus 3 in the previous month.



The balance on personal production prospects remained unchanged at 8 in February. Meanwhile, the balance on general production prospects improved to zero from minus 5 in January.



Regarding employment, the survey revealed that the opinion on the past situation and the expected variations remained stable. Both indicators remained above their long-term average.



