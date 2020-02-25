Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2YN90 ISIN: DE000A2YN900 Ticker-Symbol: TMV 
Xetra
25.02.20
13:02 Uhr
29,310 Euro
-0,700
-2,33 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TEAMVIEWER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEAMVIEWER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,150
29,210
13:15
29,145
29,165
13:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEAMVIEWER
TEAMVIEWER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEAMVIEWER AG29,310-2,33 %