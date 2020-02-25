Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS7Y ISIN: US55616P1049 Ticker-Symbol: FDO 
Tradegate
25.02.20
13:23 Uhr
14,600 Euro
+0,378
+2,66 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,478
14,722
13:30
14,594
14,690
13:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACYS INC14,600+2,66 %