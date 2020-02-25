

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $340M, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $740 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $661M or $2.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $8.34 billion from $8.46 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $661M. vs. $850M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q4): $8.34 Bln vs. $8.46 Bln last year.



