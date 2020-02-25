Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JRLA ISIN: US03027X1000 Ticker-Symbol: A0T 
Tradegate
25.02.20
14:16 Uhr
227,40 Euro
+1,35
+0,60 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
227,15
230,20
14:38
227,30
230,00
14:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN TOWER
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION227,40+0,60 %