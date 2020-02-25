

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $562.7 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $277.6 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $869.8 million or $1.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $1.92 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $869.8 Mln. vs. $876.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $1.92 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN TOWER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de