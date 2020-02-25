

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree Inc. (TREE) reported that its fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations increased to $1.47 million or $0.10 per share from $251 thousand or $0.02 per share in the previous year.



Adjusted net income per share was $1.12 compared to $1.22 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net income and comprehensive income was $1.86 million or $0.13 per share compared to a loss of $3.30 million or $0.24 per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the quarter grew to $255.19 million from $202.67 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $262.42 million for the quarter.



The company expects revenue to be in the range of $296 - $306 million for first quarter 2020. Analysts expect revenues of $304.75 million for the first-quarter.



The company projects revenue for full year 2020 to be in the range of $1.25 billion - $1.30 billion, representing growth of 13% - 17% over full-year 2019. Analysts expect annual revenues of $1.29 billion.



