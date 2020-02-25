

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard (MA) said its Board has unanimously elected Michael Miebach, Chief Product Officer, to become Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board on January 1, 2021. He will become President of the company, effective March 1, 2020.



Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, on January 1, 2021. Current Chairman, Richard Haythornthwaite, will retire from the Board.



'During the course of Michael's 10 years at Mastercard, he has been a key architect of our multi-rail strategy, including leading the acquisition of Vocalink and the pending transaction with Nets, to address a broader set of payment flows,' said Banga.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MASTERCARD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de