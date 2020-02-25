

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $61.17 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $60.76 million, or $2.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $846.14 million from $811.71 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $61.17 Mln. vs. $60.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.55 vs. $2.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q2): $846.14 Mln vs. $811.71 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.55 - $8.65



