

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $939 million, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $3.01 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $939 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.34 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $3.01 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



