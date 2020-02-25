Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RD0J ISIN: US22410J1060 Ticker-Symbol: OLD 
Tradegate
25.02.20
14:03 Uhr
156,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,30 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,00
157,00
15:03
155,00
157,00
14:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CRACKER BARREL
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC156,00+1,30 %