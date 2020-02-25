

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pope Resources LP (POPE):



-Earnings: -$2.5 million in Q4 vs. -$1.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.59 in Q4 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pope Resources LP reported adjusted earnings of -$0.9 million or -$0.17 per share for the period. -Revenue: $28.9 million in Q4 vs. $22.6 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POPE RESOURCES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de