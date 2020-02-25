

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive said it plans to hire up to 8,000 new employees in 2020, as it needs more employees to support continued growth in auto, property, commercial lines and recreational products insurance at more than 250 locations across the country.



The company noted that more than half the jobs are based at larger Progressive campuses across the United States, with others located in Progressive field claims offices in more than 250 locations.



The company is hoping to fill around 4,500 field claims roles, including claims adjuster trainees and claims adjusters in auto damage, bodily injury and rideshare functions.



There are also nearly 400 work from home positions available in select locations for inbound sales positions.



