

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare insurer Aetna, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp., announced the launch of Aetna Whole Health in Atlanta, providing fully insured and self-insured health care network options for employers.



Aetna said through the program, it will offer the health care network options to its Health Maintenance Organization and Exclusive Product Organization product portfolios.



As part of the greater metro-Atlanta area launch, two local health systems, Emory Healthcare and Northside Hospital System, will partner with Aetna Whole Health Atlanta from April 1.



With this, Aetna Whole Health Atlanta members will gain access to about 900 primary care doctors, 3500 specialists, 14 hospitals and more than 500 outpatient care facilities across the metro-Atlanta area.



Aetna also noted that CVS HealthHUBs will be fully integrated into this new healthcare model for Atlanta.



CVS HealthHUBs provide an expanded range of services, including primary care and wellness products. Currently, there are 16 HealthHUBs operating in the region, with the company planning to add another 15 to 20 locations in this year.



CVS Health has said it developed the HealthHUB store format to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably. The store also features health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.



Aetna noted that Northside Hospital leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among Atlanta's top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services.



Emory Healthcare offers care across more than 70 specialties. It also includes Georgia's first as well as only National Cancer Institute or NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CVS HEALTH-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de