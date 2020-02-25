

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) warned Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak will negatively impact the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, relative to the prior guidance.



The company said in December that it projects earnings to be in a range of $0.09 to $0.40 per share, core earnings of $0.62 to $0.82 per share, and net revenue of $6.0 billion - $6.7 billion for the second quarter.



The company today said that its factories, which have been adversely impacted by the virus, are now running at about 65-70 percent capacity, while overall product demand remains largely as it anticipated at the beginning of the quarter.



The company said it provide updated information during its second-quarter earnings call, currently planned for mid-March.



