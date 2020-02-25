

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):



-Earnings: -$10.8 million in Q4 vs. $25.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q4 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.7 million or $0.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.76 per share -Revenue: $741.5 million in Q4 vs. $760.9 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNISYS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de