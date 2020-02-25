

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Salesforce.com Inc (CRM):



-Earnings: -$248 million in Q4 vs. $362 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.28 in Q4 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $602 million or $0.66 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.55 per share -Revenue: $4.85 billion in Q4 vs. $3.60 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.875 - $4.885 Bln



