

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 numbers for construction work done, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Construction work is expected to fall 1.0 percent on quarter after losing 0.4 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will provide January figures for supermarket sales; in December, sales were down 3.3 percent on year.



Singapore will see January data for industrial production; in December, industrial production was up 4.1 percent on month and down 0.7 percent on year.



