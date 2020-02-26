

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's unveils Golden Shamrock Shake to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its Shamrock Shake.



Six days after the return of the popular, mint-flavored shake, McDonald's Tuesday announced it is auctioning off a jewel-and-diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cup, called the Golden Shamrock Shake, with bids starting at $1.



'Valued at nearly $100,000, the Golden Shamrock Shake is a hand-crafted, luxurious cup made with high-polish 18K gold and precious stones, designed to perfectly hold minty-green, Shamrock Shake deliciousness,' the company said in a statement.



The 10-day eBay auction ends at 5 a.m. EST on March 6 with the proceeds from the winning bid going to support Ronald McDonald House Charities, the fast-food chain said.



'The Shamrock Shake holds a special place in the history of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and we're excited to partner with McDonald's as they celebrate 50 years of this iconic favorite,' said Chief Marketing and Development Officer, RMHC, Kelly Dolan. 'The Golden Shamrock Shake auction is an exciting way to support our mission and help keep even more families together and near the medical care their child needs, when they need it most. We're grateful for the generous bidders who participate.'



Additionally, customers that order a Shamrock Shake and new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry via the McDonald's App from now until March 6 will be automatically entered to win a Golden Shamrock Shake.



