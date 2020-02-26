

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast said that it has acquired Xumo, a free, ad-supported streaming service with more than 190 channels. It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.



Xumo, which is based in Irvine, California, will continue to operate as an independent business inside of Comcast Cable.



Xumo was formed in 2011 as a joint venture by Panasonic and Viant Technology LLC, the owner of MySpace, which later sold to Time Inc. and was subsequently acquired by Meredith.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMCAST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de