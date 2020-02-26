

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill plc (WMH.L) reported a loss before tax of 37.6 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 31 December 2019 compared to a loss of 721.9 million pounds, previous year. The Group noted that exceptional charge and adjustments primarily in relation to the closure of shops and redundancies resulted in a statutory loss before tax, for the fiscal year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 3.1 pence compared to a loss of 83.6 pence. Fiscal year adjusted operating profit from existing operations declined 37% to 147.0 million pounds from previous year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 10.7 pence compared to 20.4 pence.



Fiscal year Group net revenue was down 2% to 1.58 billion pounds. The prior year was a 53-week trading period compared to 52-weeks in the current period.



Also, the Group confirmed its full year dividend of 8 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

