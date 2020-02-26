Anzeige
WKN: 852015 ISIN: GB0008782301 Ticker-Symbol: TWW 
Tradegate
26.02.20
09:19 Uhr
2,512 Euro
-0,104
-3,98 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,519
2,591
09:22
2,543
2,589
09:22
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
