

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc. (SRP.L) reported that its profit before tax for the fiscal year 2019 rose to 80.7 million pounds from 74.1 million pounds in the previous year.



The company said its board has recommended restarting dividends, last paid to its shareholders in 2014, with a payment of 1.0 pence in respect of the 2019 financial year.



The company expects revenue for 2020 to be 3.4 billion pounds - 3.5 billion pounds, which would represent total growth of 6-8%. This assumes organic growth of around 4%.



Profit attributable to equity owners of the company for the fiscal year 2019 decreased to 50.4 million pounds or 4.21 pence per share from 67.4 million pounds or 5.99 pence per share last year.



Underlying earnings per share increased 18% to 6.16 pence from 5.21 pence in the prior year.



Reported Revenue increased 14.5% to 3.25 billion pounds from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SERCO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de