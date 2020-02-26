

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors fretted over the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, which has now spread to several countries in Europe and the Middle East.



A World Health Organization expert has warned that countries outside China are 'simply not ready' for a pandemic.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 108 points, or 1.9 percent, at 5,571 after closing 1.9 percent lower the previous day.



Technology company Thales rose about half a percent after it posted a double-digit growth in its consolidated profit, Group share, and its sales for the full year.



Peugeot shares edged up slightly. Groupe PSA, the owner of Peugeot and Opel brands, reported that its fiscal year 2019 net income, Group share, rose to 3.20 billion euros from 2.83 billion euros in 2018.



Food company Danone SA advanced 1.4 percent despite reporting a fall in profit for 2019 and lowering its 2020 sales growth target.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence remained unchanged in February, monthly survey results from the statistical office Insee showed. The corresponding index came in at 104, unchanged from January.



