

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sina Corporation (SINA):



-Earnings: -$175.45 million in Q4 vs. $16.38 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.53 in Q4 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $82.73 million or $1.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.74 per share -Revenue: $593.31 million in Q4 vs. $573.01 million in the same period last year.



