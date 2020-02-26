

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Endo International plc (ENDP) initiated adjusted earnings from continuing operations and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.15 to $2.40 per share on total revenues between $2.72 billion and $2.92 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.25 per share on revenues of $2.90 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



