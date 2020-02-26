

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share on net sales decline of 3 percent.



Net sales outlook incorporates the loss of $105.9 million of sales in the first four months of fiscal 2019 related to the divested U.S. baking business and $25.4 million of incremental noncomparable sales for Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC. On a comparable basis, net sales are expected to be down 2 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.15 per share on a sales decline of 3.1 percent to $7.60 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



