

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, electric and gas utility Ameren Corp. (AEE) initiated its earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, in line with analysts' estimates. The company also affirmed its 2018 through 2023 annual earnings growth outlook.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Additionally, Ameren affirmed its 2018 through 2023 compound annual earnings per share growth expectations of 6 to 8 percent, using $3.05 per share as the base.



Ameren also now expects earnings per share to grow at a 6 to 8 percent compound annual rate from 2020 through 2024, using the 2020 guidance range midpoint of $3.50 per share as the base.



Ameren said its expected multi-year earnings growth is expected to be driven by strong projected rate base growth of approximately 9 percent compounded annually from 2019 through 2024.



