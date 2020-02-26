Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502391 ISIN: US3453708600 Ticker-Symbol: FMC1 
Tradegate
26.02.20
14:32 Uhr
6,730 Euro
+0,081
+1,22 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,712
6,738
14:43
6,710
6,740
14:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORD
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6,730+1,22 %